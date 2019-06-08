Rays' Brandon Lowe: On bench for evening game

Lowe is not starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in the afternoon contest. He'll sit against lefty David Price, as he's done against the previous two southpaws the Rays have faced. Daniel Robertson starts at second base.

