Rays' Brandon Lowe: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowe is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
After a 1-for-4 effort Friday, Lowe is hitting .257 with seven home runs and 12 RBI in his last 10 games. Wander Franco is playing second base and batting second in Saturday's contest.
