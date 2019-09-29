Play

Rays' Brandon Lowe: On bench Sunday

Lowe is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Lowe is 7-for-37 (.189 average) in his last 12 games and will head to the bench for the final game of the regular season. Daniel Robertson will cover the keystone in his place Sunday.

