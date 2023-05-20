site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: On bench versus lefty
Lowe is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus Milwaukee.
Lowe will get a day off as the Rays take on left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers on Saturday. Taylor Walls will draw the start at second base and bat seventh in his place.
