Rays' Brandon Lowe: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
The lefty-hitting Lowe will bow out of the starting nine with southpaw Cole Irvin on the bump for Oakland. Mike Brosseau will get the nod at second base in Lowe's stead.
