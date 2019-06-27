Rays' Brandon Lowe: Out against lefty

Lowe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Rays will move four lefty-hitting regulars (Lowe, Austin Meadows, Ji-Man Choi and Joey Wendle) to the bench with southpaw Martin Perez toeing the rubber for Minnesota in the series finale. With Lowe sitting, Michael Brosseau will pick up a start at the keystone.