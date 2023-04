Lowe is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Tigers, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Lowe left Sunday's game against the Tigers with a right toe contusion. The Rays may have sat the infielder even before the injury, as the team is going with an all right-handed lineup against southpaw Joey Wentz. Lowe is considered day-to-day, and has a good chance to be back in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Nationals.