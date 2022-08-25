site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Out of lineup versus lefty
Lowe is not starting Thursday against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Lowe will ride the pine Thursday as the Rays face left-hander Patrick Sandoval on the mound. Isaac Paredes will draw the start at second base and bat fifth versus Los Angeles.
