Lowe is absent from the Rays' lineup for the second straight day Friday due to a slight back issue, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe, of course, missed a large chunk of the 2022 campaign with back problems, although manager Kevin Cash said this issue is unrelated. The second baseman plans to go through a full workout Friday and be available off the bench, so it sounds like he should return to the lineup soon.