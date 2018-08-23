Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

The rookie had found success at the plate elusive in the early going of his big-league career, so Wednesday's two-RBI night was a much-needed surge. Lowe entered the game hitting just .091 over his first 10 contests, but his work at Triple-A Durham before his promotion (.304/.380/.613 line over 205 plate appearances) he's more than capable of hitting his way out of the early slump.