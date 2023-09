Lowe went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI on Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Lowe popped a walk-off three-run homer in the 11th inning for his 18th long ball of the season. He has now gone deep three times in his last 14 games, during which time he's also racked up 15 RBI and nine runs scored while hitting .294. Lowe has moved himself into a regular role in the top third of the order across the last month, so he should continue to rack up counting stats to close out the regular season.