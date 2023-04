Lowe went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer, three walks and four runs scored in Saturday's win over Oakland.

Lowe extended the Rays' lead to 9-0 with a three-run blast to center that scored Francisco Mejia and Yandy Diaz in the sixth. The All-Star second baseman has his first homer of the season as long as well as his first three runs driven in of the 2023 campaign.