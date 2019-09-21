Rays' Brandon Lowe: Plays in simulated game

Lowe (quad) played in a simulated game at Tropicana Field on Saturday and suffered no setbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe played four innings at second base and turned a couple double plays. He also drew three plate appearances, collecting two hits and a walk. The Rays are expected to make a decision regarding the activation of Lowe soon, as he won't be able to make any minor-league rehab appearances.