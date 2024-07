Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Lowe popped his 11th home run of the season, 10 of which have come since the beginning of June. The start to his season was erased by an oblique injury, but he's maintained a .268 average with 10 home runs, 22 RBI and 21 runs scored across his last 35 games.