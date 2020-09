Lowe went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

On a mostly forgettable night for the Rays offense, Lowe was essentially the only true bright spot. His ninth-inning homer off Daniel Hudson was Lowe's third round-tripper in the last five games, and his three-hit night extended his hitting streak to seven games after he opened September in an 0-for-12 slump.