Rays' Brandon Lowe: Provides game-winning home run
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Royals.
Lowe took Wily Peralta deep in the ninth inning to give the Rays a two-run lead that ultimately resulted in a Rays' win. It was seventh home run of the season, but his first since April 19. He's still managed an impressive .304/.357/.588 line through 112 plate appearances, though a 33 percent strikeout rate makes it likely his average will dip as the season wears on.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...