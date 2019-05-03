Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Royals.

Lowe took Wily Peralta deep in the ninth inning to give the Rays a two-run lead that ultimately resulted in a Rays' win. It was seventh home run of the season, but his first since April 19. He's still managed an impressive .304/.357/.588 line through 112 plate appearances, though a 33 percent strikeout rate makes it likely his average will dip as the season wears on.

