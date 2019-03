Lowe went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a three-run home run and six RBI overall in the Rays' 6-5 Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The outfielder made an excellent case in his bid for a roster spot, thriving out of the leadoff spot while coming just a triple short of the cycle. Lowe's four-hit day raised his spring training average to .563 as he continues to battle the likes of Guillermo Heredia for a reserve outfield role. Lowe's initial major-league foray in 2018 led to a .233/.324/.450 line with 14 extra-base hits (six doubles, two triples, six home runs) and 25 RBI across 148 plate appearances.