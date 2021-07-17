Lowe went 1-for-4 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over Atlanta.

Lowe singled for his only hit of the night but also drew two walks, the first time he's done so since June 24. The 26-year-old has is looking for a resurgent second half of the season as he's currently slashing a meager .209/.320/.462 with 21 homers, 48 RBI, 48 runs scored, four steals and a 41:109 BB:K over 341 plate appearances. He's showcased plenty of power but is striking out 32 percent of the time and needs to work to better that as the season moves forward.

