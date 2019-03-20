Rays' Brandon Lowe: Reaches long-term pact with Tampa
Lowe agreed to a six-year, $24 million contract with the Rays on Tuesday that includes two club options, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Lowe has only 148 major-league plate appearances to his name and has been competing for an outfield spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster this spring. The 24-year-old enjoyed a hot spring training as he went 14-for-39 (.359) with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBI, though he also had 15 strikeouts. Lowe began 2018 at Double-A Montgomery, but worked his way to the majors and had a .774 OPS with six home runs after being called up in early August.
