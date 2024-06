Lowe (toe) went 0-for-1 with a strikeout Friday against the Nationals.

Lowe has been sidelined for five straight games with a fractured pinky toe, and Friday's appearance as a pinch hitter was his first since suffering the injury. However, manager Kevin Cash said that Lowe was physically capable of being a starter, but he remained on the bench due to a matchup against lefty Mitchell Parker, per MLB.com. Lowe wore a protective guard over his right cleat.