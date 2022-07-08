Lowe (back/head) is feeling better Friday and could resume his rehab assignment Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was hit in the head in the first plate appearance of his rehab assignment Thursday and was forced to leave the game. While he dealt with a headache initially, that's since subsided, and it looks as though he's avoided a concussion. He was due for a fairly long rehab assignment anyway, so the minor setback probably won't significantly alter his return date.