Lowe (back) will pause his rehab assignment for at least a day or two after he was hit in the head Thursday, manager Kevin Cash told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

Lowe has been out since mid-May due to a stress reaction in his lower back and only made it a single plate appearance into his rehab assignment before he was hit by a pitch from fellow rehabber Steven Matz. Per Cash, Lowe has a headache and will sit for at least a brief period, though it's possible his rehab assignment only winds up briefly delayed if he's able to avoid a concussion. The Rays were hoping to get Lowe back shortly after the All-Star break, a timeline which may still be in play.