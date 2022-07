Lowe (back) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and is starting Saturday against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Lowe was sidelined since mid-May due to a stress reaction in his lower back, but he'll be available for the Rays' final two games prior to the All-Star break. He's starting at the keystone and batting second Saturday and should serve as the team's primary second baseman now that he's back to full health.