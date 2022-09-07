Lowe (triceps/elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll start at second base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe dealt with a right triceps/elbow contusion recently but fielded grounders, swung the bat and took part in throwing drills over the weekend without incident. The 28-year-old will rejoin the Rays following a minimum-length IL stint and should work in the large side of a platoon with either Yu Chang or Isaac Paredes.