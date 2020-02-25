Play

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Rejoins team

Lowe (personal) is in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was excused Monday to tend to his spring training home with a brush fire in the area, but that will be the extent of his absence. He will man second base and hit cleanup in Tuesday's batting order.

More News
Our Latest Stories