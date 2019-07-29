Rays' Brandon Lowe: Remains without timetable

Lowe (shin) continues to work out but remains without a timetable for his return, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe has been out of action for just shy of four weeks after fouling a ball off his shin back on July 2, an oddly long time to be sidelined for a bruise. He received a shot last week and reported feeling better on Friday after being shut down for a few days. The Rays acquired Eric Sogard on Sunday, possibly due to their uncertainty over Lowe's timetable.