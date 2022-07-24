site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lowe is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Royals, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Lowe will get a breather after he went 3-for-9 with an RBI in the first two contests of the series. Yu Chang will take over at second base and bat seventh against Kansas City.
