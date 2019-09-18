Rays' Brandon Lowe: Running still not up to par

Lowe (quadriceps) took at-bats in an instructional league game Tuesday but a return prior to the end of the regular season remains uncertain, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Timing at the plate is there," manager Kevin Cash said. "Infield is there, but the running is not quite where we need it to be for his sake."

Lowe has actually beaten the odds somewhat in terms of his recovery, as he was initially expected to miss the remainder of the season after straining his left quadriceps in a rehab game Aug. 22. However, as Cash's comments indicate, he's made significant strides since that point yet remains at less than 100 percent in terms of getting around the bases. Lowe is slated to take Wednesday off before potentially participating in a simulated game Thursday and then another instructional league game Saturday.