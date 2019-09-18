Rays' Brandon Lowe: Running still not up to par
Lowe (quadriceps) took at-bats in an instructional league game Tuesday but a return prior to the end of the regular season remains uncertain, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Timing at the plate is there," manager Kevin Cash said. "Infield is there, but the running is not quite where we need it to be for his sake."
Lowe has actually beaten the odds somewhat in terms of his recovery, as he was initially expected to miss the remainder of the season after straining his left quadriceps in a rehab game Aug. 22. However, as Cash's comments indicate, he's made significant strides since that point yet remains at less than 100 percent in terms of getting around the bases. Lowe is slated to take Wednesday off before potentially participating in a simulated game Thursday and then another instructional league game Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...