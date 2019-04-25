Rays' Brandon Lowe: Scores both runs in loss
Lowe went 2-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Royals on Wednesday.
Lowe led off and opened the game at first base, but he shifted over to the keystone later in the game once Joey Wendle had to exit after being hit by a pitch. With Wendle subsequently being diagnosed with a right wrist fracture and back on the injured list and the domino effect of Matt Duffy's (hamstring) ongoing absence also opening up playing time at first base, Lowe's everyday presence in the lineup seems all but guaranteed for the next month-plus at minimum.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.