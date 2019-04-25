Lowe went 2-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Royals on Wednesday.

Lowe led off and opened the game at first base, but he shifted over to the keystone later in the game once Joey Wendle had to exit after being hit by a pitch. With Wendle subsequently being diagnosed with a right wrist fracture and back on the injured list and the domino effect of Matt Duffy's (hamstring) ongoing absence also opening up playing time at first base, Lowe's everyday presence in the lineup seems all but guaranteed for the next month-plus at minimum.