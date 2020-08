Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs, one walk and one strikeout in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Lowe has been on a tear recently as he's now scored in each of the past 10 games for the Rays. During that time, he carries a 1.552 OPS with six home runs, 14 RBI and 16 runs. The 26-year-old was mainly confined to a platoon in the past, but his stellar play has made him a regular in the Rays' lineup.