Lowe was scratched from Tuesday's game against Toronto due to a stiff neck, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Lowe might be available off the bench, but they would prefer not to use him Tuesday. Lowe's neck is unlikely to become a long-term issue, and fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day going forward. Taylor Walls will cover second base in Lowe's place, and Isaac Paredes will start at third.