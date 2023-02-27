Lowe (back) will serve as Tampa Bay's designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Lowe looks to be at full strength for spring training after back issues as well as a triceps contusion limited him to just 65 games in 2022. The back concerns may have well played a part in Lowe's downturn in production when he was healthy enough to take the field, as he saw his OPS drop to .691 last season after he posted marks of .850 or better in each of the previous three campaigns. Lowe thus looks like an interesting bounce-back candidate for 2023, and though he'll be making his spring debut at DH, he's eventually expected to settle back into a near-everyday role at second base.