Rays' Brandon Lowe: Shifts to 60-day IL
Lowe (quadriceps) was transferred to 60-day injured list Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Lowe was confirmed to be done for the season by manager Kevin Cash on Thursday, so the move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural. The 25-year-old was on a rehab assignment and nearing his return to the majors before suffering a left quadriceps strain earlier this week.
More News
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Done for the season•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Suffers quad injury in rehab game•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Plays all nine innings in field•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Moving rehab assignment to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Successful as DH in rehab game•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Moves rehab to High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...