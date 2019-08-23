Rays' Brandon Lowe: Shifts to 60-day IL

Lowe (quadriceps) was transferred to 60-day injured list Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe was confirmed to be done for the season by manager Kevin Cash on Thursday, so the move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural. The 25-year-old was on a rehab assignment and nearing his return to the majors before suffering a left quadriceps strain earlier this week.

