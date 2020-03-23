Rays' Brandon Lowe: Should start versus most righties

Lowe, who hit .350 (7-for-20) across nine Grapefruit League contests, should be in the lineup the majority of the time when the Rays face a right-handed starting pitcher this season, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe showed marked improvement at the plate in what was his second big-league tour of duty in 2019, as he slashed .270/.336/.514 with 36 extra-base hits (17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs) and 51 RBI over 327 plate appearances. The 25-year-old flashed some defensive versatility as well, logging time at four different defensive positions and at designated hitter. Lowe's success this spring only serves to brighten his prospects for the coming season, and his solid .278/.355/.543 line across 259 plate appearances versus righties in 2019 supports the notion his playing time should remain secure versus that handedness.