Rays' Brandon Lowe: Should start versus most righties
Lowe, who hit .350 (7-for-20) across nine Grapefruit League contests, should be in the lineup the majority of the time when the Rays face a right-handed starting pitcher this season, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe showed marked improvement at the plate in what was his second big-league tour of duty in 2019, as he slashed .270/.336/.514 with 36 extra-base hits (17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs) and 51 RBI over 327 plate appearances. The 25-year-old flashed some defensive versatility as well, logging time at four different defensive positions and at designated hitter. Lowe's success this spring only serves to brighten his prospects for the coming season, and his solid .278/.355/.543 line across 259 plate appearances versus righties in 2019 supports the notion his playing time should remain secure versus that handedness.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...