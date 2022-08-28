Lowe (elbow) said that his right elbow was feeling better Saturday after he exited Friday's 9-8 loss to Boston in the bottom of the third inning, when he was hit by a 94 mile-per-hour pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though Lowe was out of the lineup for Saturday's 5-1 loss, he was said to be available off the bench in a pinch-hitting capacity. Lowe noted that he's still dealing with some soreness and swelling in his elbow that could affect his throwing, so if he rejoins the lineup for Sunday's series finale, it may come as a designated hitter.