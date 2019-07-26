Rays' Brandon Lowe: Showing improvement

Lowe said his bruised shin "felt better" Friday than any day prior, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe, who resumed baseball activities Friday after a brief shutdown period, seems to have benefitted from the shot he received earlier in the week. While this is an encouraging development for the second baseman, he remains without a timetable for his return. Look for Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau to continue filling in at the keystone with Lowe sidelined.