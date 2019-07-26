Rays' Brandon Lowe: Showing improvement
Lowe said his bruised shin "felt better" Friday than any day prior, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe, who resumed baseball activities Friday after a brief shutdown period, seems to have benefitted from the shot he received earlier in the week. While this is an encouraging development for the second baseman, he remains without a timetable for his return. Look for Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau to continue filling in at the keystone with Lowe sidelined.
More News
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Shut down for brief period•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not progressing as expected•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: May need only couple rehab games•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Could be out through next Wednesday•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Status for weekend unknown•
-
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Upcoming availability 'in question'•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...