Rays' Brandon Lowe: Shut down for brief period
Lowe (shin) got a shot Tuesday and will be held out of baseball activities for two or three days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe has taken a long time to recover from a bruised shin that he suffered back in early July. He said that he hasn't suffered any setbacks, but the brief shutdown period would seem to suggest otherwise. Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau have filled in at second base in his absence.
