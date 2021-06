Lowe will hit the bench against lefty Jon Lester and the Nationals on Tuesday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Lowe has had more than a platoon role this season, but he's now been on the bench against three of the last five southpaws the Rays have faced. He's hitting just .192/.304/.369 on the season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see his playing time continue to dip until he turns things around. Mike Brosseau will be the second baseman Tuesday.