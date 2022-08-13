site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-brandon-lowe-sits-against-southpaw-845671 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lowe isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Lowe has started against just six left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll take a seat with southpaw DL Hall starting for Baltimore on Saturday. Yu Chang will take over at second base and lead off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read