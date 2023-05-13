Lowe will sit Saturday against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Lowe's off day comes against lefty Nestor Cortes. Lowe started against a southpaw on Opening Day but has sat against each of the eight lefties the Rays have faced since then. Lowe probably could have used a day off regardless of who was on the hill for the Yankees, as he's gone hitless in his last seven games and owns a .355 OPS over his last 17 contests. That slump contrasts strongly with the 1.045 OPS he recorded over his first 17 games of the year. Taylor Walls will take over at second base.