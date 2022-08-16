site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sits versus lefty
Lowe is on the bench Tuesday versus the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe retreats to the bench with lefty Nestor Cortes on the mound for New York. Yu Chang is playing second base Tuesday, and Lower will surely re-enter the lineup Wednesday.
