Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Along with Lowe, fellow left-handed-hitting regulars Ji-Man Choi and Luke Raley will take a seat while southpaw Yusei Kikuchi takes the hill for Toronto. Yu Chang will step in at second base as a replacement for Lowe, who went 8-for-38 (.211 average) with four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles) over his last 10 games.