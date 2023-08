Lowe is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.

Lowe has posted an .863 OPS with six homers and 16 RBI in 27 games since returning July 4 from a month-long absence to heal a herniated disc, but he'll hit the bench Thursday with left-hander Matthew Liberatore set to toe the slab for St. Louis. Isaac Paredes is playing second base and batting fifth as Curtis Mead covers third base and bats seventh.