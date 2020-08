Lowe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

With a 1.156 OPS through 97 plate appearances, Lowe has been the Rays' top hitter so far this season. Though his stellar form at the plate has largely allowed him to escape a platoon role, the lefty-hitting Lowe will take a seat against southpaw James Paxton while the Rays and Yankees conclude their series with a day game after a night game. Joey Wendle will cover second base in Lowe's stead.