Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With lefty John Means on the bump, Lowe will retreat to the bench to open up a spot for another right-handed bat in Guillermo Heredia. Lowe has recorded at least one hit in 11 of his past 12 starts and is slashing .356/.408/.600 over that span.