site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-brandon-lowe-sitting-versus-lefty-876745 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lowe is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Dodgers, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe will take a seat as the Rays face off with left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Saturday. Taylor Walls will replace him at second base and bat eighth against Los Angeles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read