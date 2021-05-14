site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting versus southpaw
Lowe is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Lowe will head to the bench Friday with left-hander David Peterson on the mound for New York. Mike Brosseau will work the keystone in the series opener for the Rays.
