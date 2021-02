Lowe will get time at third base during spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe is slated to begin the regular season as the starting second baseman for the Rays, but his increased reps at third base should allow for more defensive flexibility during in-game moves. The 26-year-old appeared in 56 games during the abbreviated 2020 season, slashing .269/.362/.554 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI.