Rays' Brandon Lowe: Slugs 15th homer

Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Angels.

Lowe got the Rays on the board with a solo blast to left center in the bottom of the first inning, and his team would go on to take the series finale, 6-5. The 24-year-old continues to impress at the dish this season, as he's put together a .293/.350/.560 slash line over 63 contests.