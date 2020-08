Lowe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

His third-inning blast off Masahiro Tanaka gave the Rays a 4-0 lead, and Blake Snell and the bullpen made it hold up. Lowe extended his hit streak to nine games in the process, a surge during which he has six homers and 14 RBI and that won him AL Player of the Week honors last week.